PCB Issues RFP For Website Designing, Development And Management

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:26 PM

The request for proposals (RFP) is designed to attract applications from entities with the financial strength and experience (especially within the sport, /or cricket sectors at the highest level) with a sound, clear and precise cricket knowledge as well as fan requirements.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket board is requesting proposals from entities interested in providing design, development and management services for its corporate website through to 2023.

More Stories From Sports

