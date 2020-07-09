PCB issues RFP for website designing, development and management

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket board is requesting proposals from entities interested in providing design, development and management services for its corporate website through to 2023.

