PCB, KSA cricket agree to foster cricketing ties

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has assured Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdul Rehman Al-Qadi of the fullest support and expertise in the development of the sport and cricket infrastructure for KSA cricket during a meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Both the dignitaries agreed to introduce an exchange programme for players, umpires, and coaches between PCB and KSA cricket to foster talent development and knowledge sharing.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi also assured full support for the promotion of women’s cricket in Saudi Arabia, expressing PCB’s commitment to assisting at every level.

Pakistan stands ready to provide complete support for the growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia, including the promotion of women’s cricket.

With abundant talent in Pakistan and initiatives like the Pakistan Super League (PSL), we are expanding the player pool significantly. We are also eager to share our expertise with Saudi Arabia to help develop cricket in the Kingdom,” said Chairman PCB.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi invited the Deputy Minister to visit Pakistan to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and HBL PSL 10 matches.

Deputy Minister Badr bin AbdulRehman Al-Qadi thanked Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi for the invitation to the ICC Champions Trophy and the PSL. He expressed the desire for working closely with the PCB to strengthen cricket infrastructure in KSA.