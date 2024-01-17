PCB Level 1 coaching course held in Rawalpindi

A four-day Level 1 coaching course, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), concluded on Wednesday in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A four-day Level 1 coaching course, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), concluded on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

As many as 32 participants took part in the course, conducted at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from January 13 to 17.

The complete list of participants is as follows:

Afzal Hussain Shah, Ali Sarfraz, Asad Sumairy, Ashfaq Ahmed, Basharat Ali, Bashir Ahmed, Ehtisham Sultan, Faisal Umar Abbasi, Jawad Raza, Kamran Farooq, Lal Zaman, Mohammad Shoaib Khaliq, Mohammad Haris Khan Niazi, Mohammad Naveed-Ur-Rehman Khan, Malik Hasnad Ahmed, Mehtab Tariq Aziz Khan, Moeid Ahmed Shaikh, Mudasser Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Jafar, Naveed Gulzar, Qaisar Abbas Awan, Riaz Ud Din, Sibtain Sarwar Shah, Syed Bilawel Abbas Shah, Syed Jamil Shah Qadri, Umair Ali, Usama Ahmad Waqas Ahmad Waqas Ahmad Waseem Haider and Zeeshan Nadir

Earlier, Peshawar’s Islamia College hosted the same course, which was attended by 32 participants including Test cricketer Fazal-e-Akbar.

Karachi will host the level 1 coaching course from 19 to 22 January. 33 participants are set to take part in the course.