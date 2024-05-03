PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses For Umpires 2024-25
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2024 | 07:11 PM
This will prove to be a stepping stone for those who are willing to pursue their careers as Umpires and become PCB Panel Umpires.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) PCB intends to develop male and female Umpires at the grass root levels and has planned to conduct Level 1 Umpiring courses, which will be introduced for candidates from all over Pakistan.
The individuals who pass this course will become part of the Regional cricket Association (RCA) Umpiring panel.
This panel will officiate all the affiliated matches held within the RCA.
This will prove to be a stepping stone for those who are willing to pursue their careers as Umpires and become PCB Panel Umpires.
Eligibility criteria:
Shortlisting: After shortlisting the participants, as per the above criteria, candidates will be asked to submit a registration fee amounting to Rs. 10,000/- each in the form of Pay Order/Demand Draft in favor of Pakistan Cricket board.
PCB will only provide food and refreshments to all the candidates during the course dates, rest of the expenses will be borne by the candidate himself.
Test: A written and physical test will be taken after the course, for which the candidates will be asked to appear in person.
Interviews/Viva: After the written test, an interview and viva will be conducted. During the interviews, knowledge of laws and playing conditions, communication and interpersonal skills of the individual will also be judged.
For registration, the link is: www.pcb.com.pk/UR
Last date for registration is: 31 May 2024
For any further information and assistance regarding the registration, please call 042-35717231-4. (9:00 am to 5:00 pm only).
Recent Stories
Faisal Salim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider nominated for Punjab, KP governors’ po ..
DC assumes office, spells out priorities
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues
More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League
Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to remove hurdle in Pak-Afghan tr ..
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points
Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches
Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, financial terms in review con ..
Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received
Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down
More Stories From Sports
-
More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League25 minutes ago
-
Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches36 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz out of Italian Open with continuing forearm pain1 hour ago
-
Peshawar Zalmi wins Dwarf Cricket title1 hour ago
-
Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF36 minutes ago
-
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down2 hours ago
-
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today3 hours ago
-
Bannu Region wins overall trophy of Inter-Madrasa Games3 hours ago
-
Government committed to nurturing young talent: Rana Mashhood3 hours ago
-
Govt committed to nurturing young talent: Rana Mashhood4 hours ago
-
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details4 hours ago
-
Hamza Tufail of KP to officiate hockey matches in Malaysia4 hours ago