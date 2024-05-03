Open Menu

PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses For Umpires 2024-25

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2024 | 07:11 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) PCB intends to develop male and female Umpires at the grass root levels and has planned to conduct Level 1 Umpiring courses, which will be introduced for candidates from all over Pakistan.

The individuals who pass this course will become part of the Regional cricket Association (RCA) Umpiring panel.

This panel will officiate all the affiliated matches held within the RCA.

This will prove to be a stepping stone for those who are willing to pursue their careers as Umpires and become PCB Panel Umpires.

Eligibility criteria:

Shortlisting: After shortlisting the participants, as per the above criteria, candidates will be asked to submit a registration fee amounting to Rs. 10,000/- each in the form of Pay Order/Demand Draft in favor of Pakistan Cricket board.

PCB will only provide food and refreshments to all the candidates during the course dates, rest of the expenses will be borne by the candidate himself.

Test: A written and physical test will be taken after the course, for which the candidates will be asked to appear in person.

Interviews/Viva: After the written test, an interview and viva will be conducted. During the interviews, knowledge of laws and playing conditions, communication and interpersonal skills of the individual will also be judged.

For registration, the link is: www.pcb.com.pk/UR

Last date for registration is: 31 May 2024

For any further information and assistance regarding the registration, please call 042-35717231-4. (9:00 am to 5:00 pm only).

