PCB looked at possible windows to play rest of PSL 2020 matches: Wasim Khan

The PCB Chief Executive says they are hopeful that they will get those done at the back end of the year subject to obviously going well.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2020) The board looked every possibility to stage the last three matches of fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive said here on Saturday.

He said that two possible windows were identified for the knockout stages of competition to be played later this year.

“The board’s first point is to ensure that the knockout stages of PSL 2020 can be played at some stage,” said Wasim Khan while talking to ESPNcricinfo’s Stump Mic podcast.

The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 was called off last month owing to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The tournament was staged for the first time in Pakistan after long time.

Khan said that it would be difficult to find out suitable window when all players involved, especially foreign stars could travel to Pakistan for the knockout games.

On other hand, franchise owners were divided over the decision to stage the final three matches of PSL.

“It would be “ridiculous” for his franchise to be handed the trophy and that the knockouts should be rescheduled for later in the year “so our local players get more opportunities to shine,” Multan Sultans Co-Owner Ali Khan Tareen tweeted.

Alamgir Tareen, the co-owner of Multan Sultans, however, asked the board not to reschedule the semis and the final as the other semi-finalists including Lahore Qalandars, Karachi kings and Peshawar Zalmi have hoped for a window to pop up in which the games could be played.

He went on to say that they identified at the back end of the year two small windows to play the rest of the matches because it was our effort to play the remaining matches.

“As just three to four days are needed for the rest of the matches,” said the former cricketer, adding that they were going to take the views of the franchise owners into it as what they said about it and to find out potential format to play the rest of the matches. Khan said that initially they moved to semi-finals and a final based on the shorter window just because of the safety reasons due to Coronavirus. “We look at this and we are confident that we can get that done,” said Khan.