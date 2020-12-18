PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Afridi

(@fidahassanain)

The former captain wonders over the prompt response of PCB to Amir’s announcement for retirement from international cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Mohammad Amir both sides were wrong, former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi said on Friday.

He both sides could have managed the situation better.

“PCB and Mohammad Amir both are responsible,” said Shahid Khan Afridi, pointing out that the younger one would not get a chance to speak if the elders had not started this.

Afridi questioned that why both sides were communicating through media instead of engaging direct with each other.

“They should sit together and get it out,” he suggested while talking on a local tv.

He also stated that Amir should have been more patient before taking such a big decision.

“He also came up with a bit harsh decision,” he stated.

He also said that there were challenges in life that every player faced.

Strong and talented cricketers accept those challenges and make comeback with good performances, he further said.

“Amir has a lot to offer to the nation team. Pakistan cricket needs Amir,” said Afridi.

He also said that playing for and representing Pakistan was a great honor and privilege rather than playing league cricket.

He also wondered at the prompt response from the PCB as Amir announced his retirement from the international cricket.

“Very strange; it happened the same day,” he added.

PCB, he suggested, should have discussed its plan with Amir.

“The prompt response from PCB itself shows that they want to keep Amir aside,” he added.

On Thursday, Amir after being disappointed with the PCB had announced his retirement from the PCB while the board also confirmed his retirement later in a statement.