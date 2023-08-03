PCB mourns demise of its former chairman Ijaz Butt

The chairman and members of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, board executives and employees expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of former test cricketer and its former chairman Ijaz Butt, here on Thursday. He was 85

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):The chairman and members of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, board executives and employees expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of former test cricketer and its former chairman Ijaz Butt, here on Thursday. He was 85.

Ijaz Butt, born in Sialkot on 10 March 1938, featured in eight Tests for Pakistan from 1959 to 1962. He also remained chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board from 2008 to 2011 and during his tenure Pakistan cricket team won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf said: "On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Ijaz Butt.

"I had the privilege of knowing him personally and I have nothing but utmost respect for Mr Butt. I offer my deepest condolences to Ijaz Butt's family and friends, and assure them that he will always be remembered for the contributions he made to Pakistan cricket."