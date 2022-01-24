UrduPoint.com

PCB Mourns Passing Of Aftab Baloch

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 04:03 PM

PCB mourns passing of Aftab Baloch

The Pakistan Cricket Board today expressed its sadness following the death of Aftab Baloch, who in 1969 made his Test debut at the age of 16 against New Zealand in Dhaka

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th January, 2022) The Pakistan Cricket Board today expressed its sadness following the death of Aftab Baloch, who in 1969 made his Test debut at the age of 16 against New Zealand in Dhaka. He was 69.

Aftab scored 25 in his only innings in the drawn Test and had to wait for six years for his second and final Test in which he scored 12 and 60 not out against the West Indies in Lahore.

Aftab remains the sixth youngest player to make a Test debut and is remembered for his 428 (584 minutes, 25x4) in Karachi as Sindh captain against Balochistan in the 1973-74 season. In the same match, Javed Miandad, playing his eighth first-class match, scored 100 and added 174 runs for the fifth wicket with Aftab as Sindh declared their first innings at 951 for seven in reply to Balochistan’s 93 and then skittled out the visitors for the second time for 283.

Aftab ended his 172-match first-class career with 9,171 runs (41.

68 average) and 223 wickets (31.62).

After retirement, Aftab Baloch served as Pakistan U19 team manager as well as junior selector. He was presently a member of the Sindh Cricket Association.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I am deeply saddened to hear the passing of Aftab Baloch, who was one the most popular cricketers when I was growing. I not only had the privilege of watching him in action, but also played against him in the twilight of his career.

“As he was a close friend of my late brother Wasim Hasan Raja, I knew him well outside the field of play and always admired him for his passion, love and understanding of the game. He was gentle, friendly and caring, and had qualities that made him a widely respected and loved person.

“On behalf of the PCB, I would like to pass our condolences to Aftab Baloch’s family, close friends and the Sindh Cricket Association at this difficult time.”

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Lahore Balochistan PCB Dhaka Same Family Love Sad New Zealand

Recent Stories

Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM's aide on accountabili ..

Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM's aide on accountability

9 minutes ago
 National Tenpin Bowling C'ship rescheduled

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship rescheduled

2 minutes ago
 Pak-India games bigger than Ashes: Michael Vaughan ..

Pak-India games bigger than Ashes: Michael Vaughan

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi crown prince calls PM Imran Khan to cond ..

Abu Dhabi crown prince calls PM Imran Khan to condole life loss of Lahore blast

2 minutes ago
 856 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

856 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

2 minutes ago
 Burkina Faso Military Say They In Charge of Countr ..

Burkina Faso Military Say They In Charge of Country

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.