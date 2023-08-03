Open Menu

PCB Mourns The Passing Of Former Chairman Ijaz Butt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 03, 2023 | 06:19 PM

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz Butt

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf says on behalf of the PCB, he wants to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Ijaz Butt.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket board through its Chairman and members of Management Committee, Board executives and employees has expressed its grief and sorrow over the passing of former Test cricketer and its former Chairman Ijaz Butt today.

He was 85.

Ijaz Butt, born in Sialkot on 10 March 1938, featured in eight Tests for Pakistan from 1959 to 1962. He also remained Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board from 2008 to 2011 and during his tenure Pakistan cricket team won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Ijaz Butt.

“I had the privilege of knowing him personally and I have nothing but utmost respect for Mr Butt.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Ijaz Butt’s family and friends, and assure them that he will always be remembered for the contributions he made to Pakistan cricket.”

