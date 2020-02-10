UrduPoint.com
PCB Mourns The Passing Of Waqar Hasan, The Last Surviving Member Of The First Test Squad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:56 PM

PCB mourns the passing of Waqar Hasan, the last surviving member of the first Test squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its grief and sorrow over the passing of former Test batsman Waqar Hasan in Karachi this morning. He was 87

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th February, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its grief and sorrow over the passing of former Test batsman Waqar Hasan in Karachi this morning. He was 87.

Waqar, born in Amritsar on 12 September 1932, was the last surviving member of the Pakistan’s first-ever Test side that played against India in New Delhi in October 1952. On that tour, Waqar had scores of eight, five (in New Delhi), 23 (in Lucknow), 81, 65 (in Mumbai), 49 (in Chennai) and 29 and 97 (in Kolkata).

He was also the member of the Pakistan side which recorded a historic win over England at The Oval in 1954 by 24 runs.

As an attractive batsman, Waqar ended his 21-Test career in 1959 after scoring 1,071 runs. His only century (189) came against New Zealand at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Lahore in October 1955. His 189 was then a Pakistan record, which was broken next day by Imtiaz Ahmed, who scored 209 as the two batsmen put on 308 for the seventh wicket - a Pakistan record.

Following retirement, Waqar continued to serve Pakistan cricket in various administrative roles, including chair of the national selection committee in 1982-83.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “It is a sad day for Pakistan cricket as today we have lost our last hero who put us on the world cricket map in 1952. He was from that elite group cricketers that laid the foundation of what turned into a proud cricket nation.

“I had the privilege of knowing him personally and I have nothing but utmost respect for Waqar.

“Waqar was not only an outstanding cricketer but a thorough gentleman who set very high standards. He was an articulate and smart cricket administrator who contributed in Pakistan with his wisdom and progressive approach and vision.

“On behalf of the PCB, I offer my deepest condolences to Waqar Hasan’s family and friends, and assure them that Waqar will always be remembered for the immense contribution he made to Pakistan cricket.”

