PCB moves ODI tri-series against NZ, SA to Gaddafi, NBP stadiums

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to relocate the ODI tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the NBP Stadium Karachi, as the stadiums would be ready for inauguration by January 25.

The ODI tri-series was originally scheduled to be played at the Multan cricket stadium, Multan, as the above two stadiums were unavailable due to major upgradation and renovation work in anticipation of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be hosted by the PCB from February 19 to March 9. Since the upgradation could take time, the PCB had decided to play the tri-series in Multan. However, the PCB met the deadlines which enabled it to shift the ODI tri-series fixtures to Lahore and Karachi.

The decision to shift the matches to Lahore and Karachi reflects PCB's confidence and readiness in its preparations for the coveted international event in Pakistan after almost three decades. The PCB has ensured that the players and officials get the best facilities while the spectators' experience is enhanced many times than their last visit to the venues to play and watch cricket.

The ICC Champions Trophy matches are to be held in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in Pakistan – with four matches including a semi-final are to be hosted by the Dubai stadium under the hybrid model to accommodate India - and these stadiums are being upgraded to deliver world-class experience for players, officials, and fans. Gaddafi stadium, Lahore and NBP stadium, Karachi underwent major upgradation and renovation work while minor changes are planned for the Rawalpindi stadium.

In an update on the upgradation work at these stadiums by the PCB here on Wednesday evening, the PCB said that the spectator capacity at the Gaddafi Stadium has been increased to 35,000, with the installation of new chairs throughout the venue.

It was further informed that 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring superior viewing quality for fans worldwide. Two giant digital replay screens - measuring 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet - will be installed before inauguration in the last week of January. Moreover, new players’ and officials’ hospitality enclosure has also been built at the Gaddafi stadium to be ready before January 25.

At the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Stadium, Karachi new players’ and officials’ hospitality enclosure has been added at the University End while 350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed, and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi is undergoing minor touch-ups, focusing on the installation of 10,000 new chairs, upgrades to hospitality boxes and the installation of two digital replay screens. These improvements are designed to ensure the stadium exceeds international standards for upcoming events.

The PCB further updated that PCB curators, under the supervision of Tony Hemming, have diligently maintained the outfields and playing surfaces to keep them protected, healthy and fresh during the upgradation process at the stadiums in Lahore and Karachi. No competitive cricket was allowed in Lahore and Karachi since the commencement of the upgrades, while Rawalpindi last hosted a match late last year.

The PCB further expressed its resolve to get the stadiums ready well before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and maintain the international standards in order to uphold Pakistan’s reputation as a premier cricketing destination.