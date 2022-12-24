UrduPoint.com

PCB, New Zealand Cricket Agree To Shift 2nd Test To Karachi Due To Weather Conditions

Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2022 | 08:47 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second Test from Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours.

It has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, which means the second Test will commence on 2 January, and the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on 9, 11 and 13 January.

Revised itinerary: 26-30 December - 1st Test, Karachi 2-6 January � 2nd Test, Karachi 9 January � 1st ODI, Karachi11 January � 2nd ODI, Karachi13 January � 3rd ODI, Karachi.

