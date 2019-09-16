PCB not concerned for visually impaired cricketers: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)

The dejected Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has expressed disappointment over the approach of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) towards the visually-impaired cricketers, saying despite ardent efforts, they had not getting time for a meeting by the latter

Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah in a letter last week said, I had requested PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for a meeting to discuss matters related to PBCC budget. "PBCC had requested for a short meeting from September 2 to 4, but I have not received any reply from PCB on the matter yet," he told APP.

Sultan said the PBCC President was a member of PCB's general body but this is the way we are being treated. "Each of the PCB domestic contracted players would receive monthly retainers of Rs 50,000 and a high-performing player can even earn between Rs 2 million to Rs 2.

5 million per season in terms of allowances, match fees and prize money," he said.

But national blind cricket team who had won several world cups, bilateral series and had maintained an exceptional winning record still gets to pay Rs12,000 to an A category player as part of the central contract," he said and added that injustice was being done with the blind cricketers.

Sultan said PBCC's current budget was Rs16.5 million which had not been increased since 9 years. "If PCB would not give us time than PBCC would protest against the matter next week," he said.

