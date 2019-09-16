UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Not Concerned For Visually Impaired Cricketers: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:31 PM

PCB not concerned for visually impaired cricketers: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)

The dejected Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has expressed disappointment over the approach of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) towards the visually-impaired cricketers, saying despite ardent efforts, they had not getting time for a meeting by the latter

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ):The dejected Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has expressed disappointment over the approach of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) towards the visually-impaired cricketers, saying despite ardent efforts, they had not getting time for a meeting by the latter.

Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah in a letter last week said, I had requested PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for a meeting to discuss matters related to PBCC budget. "PBCC had requested for a short meeting from September 2 to 4, but I have not received any reply from PCB on the matter yet," he told APP.

Sultan said the PBCC President was a member of PCB's general body but this is the way we are being treated. "Each of the PCB domestic contracted players would receive monthly retainers of Rs 50,000 and a high-performing player can even earn between Rs 2 million to Rs 2.

5 million per season in terms of allowances, match fees and prize money," he said.

But national blind cricket team who had won several world cups, bilateral series and had maintained an exceptional winning record still gets to pay Rs12,000 to an A category player as part of the central contract," he said and added that injustice was being done with the blind cricketers.

Sultan said PBCC's current budget was Rs16.5 million which had not been increased since 9 years. "If PCB would not give us time than PBCC would protest against the matter next week," he said.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Protest World Budget PCB Money September From Million

Recent Stories

Commercial Stocks Could Cover Potential Oil Shorta ..

26 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islam LOK leader dies in Jammu

41 minutes ago

Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Impacts Overall Ene ..

39 minutes ago

Almost 80,000 homes still without power a week aft ..

39 minutes ago

Peskov Says Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Not on ..

39 minutes ago

IAEA Expects to Elect New Chief by End of October ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.