PCB Not To Extend Contracts Of Team Management

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:07 PM

PCB not to extend contracts of team management

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced it will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced it will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

The PCB Cricket Committee, which met on Friday, were unanimous in their recommendations for the change. The recommendations were forwarded and discussed with the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

As part of the recruitment process, the PCB will now advertise the four available roles and will invite high level applications from interested candidates.

Ehsan Mani said here,"I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process.

The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge. The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations".

"On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national mens team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors", he added.

Ehsan Mani said,"The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats".

