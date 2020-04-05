UrduPoint.com
PCB Not To Issue NOCs For Ramadan Cricket

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:16 AM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, it will not issue the no-objection certificates (NOCs) for any cricket during the holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, it will not issue the no-objection certificates (NOCs) for any cricket during the holy month of Ramadan.

The PCB, in a statement, said: "We have been approached by some organisers, seeking clarification on the PCB's NOC policy for Ramadan cricket. At this time, it is appropriate we follow our overarching policy which states that organised cricket in Pakistan will remain suspended until normalcy returns to society. In this background, the PCB will not issue any NOCs for Ramadan cricket.

"These are unprecedented, tough and challenging times for the world as all economic and sporting activities have come to a standstill with sole focus being on health and safety of people.

The PCB strongly urges organisers and cricketers to religiously follow all precautionary measures, including remaining indoors, maintaining social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

"The PCB takes the welfare and well-being of its staff and cricketers very seriously. It has around 220 professional cricketers on its payroll apart from its staffers. The PCB will ensure that full player salaries continue to be honoured until at least the end of the 2019-2020 financial year. Furthermore, we have put in place systems to ensure that monthly salaries are paid on time and without delay.

"The PCB is monitoring the situation in the country closely as it evolves and will amend its policy when appropriate."

