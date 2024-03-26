PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) offered the head coach role to Luke Ronchi for the national team, the sources familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

Currently serving as the batting coach for the New Zealand team, Ronchi is engaged in ongoing talks with PCB officials.

The financial terms and other related aspects, the sources said, have yet to be decided.

At 42 years old, Ronchi is deliberating the offer and sought time to reach a decision. This development comes after previous refusals from Shane Watson, Mike Hesson and Darren Sammy to assume coaching positions within the national team.

Ronchi earlier had also declined a similar offer.