PCB Offers Younis Khan To Join As Batting Coach For National Team

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:24 PM

PCB offers Younis Khan to join as batting coach for national team

The reports say former cricketer will be hired for the national team for its upcoming New Zealand tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offered former Test cricketer Younis Khan to join as batting consultant for the national team, the sources said on Saturday.

They said PCB was having talks with the former player on this matter.

ESPNcricinfo also confirmed this development.

“PCB wants to hire Khan as full-time head of the High-Performance Centre (HPC) in Karachi alongside Pakistan’s batting consultant,” ESPNcricinfo reported.

PCB, according to the reports, was trying to hire Younis Khan for its coaching set-up of the cricket board. PCB high-ups initially wanted Khan to serve as HPC head in Karachi.

Previously, Khan was hired by the PCB as batting coach for England tour this year while Waqar Younis, Mushtaq Ahmad and Misbah ul Haq were also there as bowling coach, spin bowling coach and head coach respectively.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Misbah Ul Haq Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Younis Khan Coach

