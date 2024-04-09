Open Menu

PCB Offices To Remain Closed Due To Eid-ul-Fitre Holidays

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2024 | 05:04 PM

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

The latest reports say that the staff will return to their work on Monday, 15 April.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th. 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board offices will remain closed from Wednesday, 10 April, to Friday, 12 April, on account of Eid Al-Fitr.

The staff will return to their work on Monday, 15 April.

For any urgent queries relating to the Pakistan men’s cricket team, please contact Raza Kitchlew at +923018440280. For any urgent queries relating to the Pakistan women’s cricket team, please contact Syed Nazir Ahmed at +923018460019.

The PCB wishes everyone Eid Mubarak.

