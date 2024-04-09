PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th. 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board offices will remain closed from Wednesday, 10 April, to Friday, 12 April, on account of Eid Al-Fitr.

The staff will return to their work on Monday, 15 April.

For any urgent queries relating to the Pakistan men’s cricket team, please contact Raza Kitchlew at +923018440280. For any urgent queries relating to the Pakistan women’s cricket team, please contact Syed Nazir Ahmed at +923018460019.

The PCB wishes everyone Eid Mubarak.