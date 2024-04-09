PCB Offices To Remain Closed Due To Eid-ul-Fitre Holidays
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2024 | 05:04 PM
The latest reports say that the staff will return to their work on Monday, 15 April.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th. 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board offices will remain closed from Wednesday, 10 April, to Friday, 12 April, on account of Eid Al-Fitr.
The staff will return to their work on Monday, 15 April.
For any urgent queries relating to the Pakistan men’s cricket team, please contact Raza Kitchlew at +923018440280. For any urgent queries relating to the Pakistan women’s cricket team, please contact Syed Nazir Ahmed at +923018460019.
The PCB wishes everyone Eid Mubarak.
