UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Offices To Remain Closed Till June 30

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:33 AM

PCB offices to remain closed till June 30

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium has been closed till June 30 owing to rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium has been closed till June 30 owing to rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the provincial capital.

The PCB office was closed till June 21 earlier, said a spokesman for the PCB on Monday.

"However, the PCB authorities have decided now for further closure of the offices as Lahore has seen a record increase in COVID-19 cases in the recent days," he said.

The headquarters, which was closed on March 17 after outbreak of COVID-19, remained closed for more than two months and all the employees were working from home. The office was reopened in the first week of June for few days but was again closed due to increase in coronavirus cases.

"All employees will again be doing their day-to-day work from home," he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB March June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

6 minutes ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

36 minutes ago

Gas Flow Via TurkStream to Temporarily Stop for Ma ..

51 minutes ago

Rs 56b tax relief a mega step of PTI govt: Mian As ..

51 minutes ago

Hyderabad's civic agencies still waiting for funds ..

52 minutes ago

Yemeni Government, Southern Separatists Agree on C ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.