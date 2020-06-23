PCB offices to remain closed till June 30

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium has been closed till June 30 owing to rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the provincial capital

The PCB office was closed till June 21 earlier, said a spokesman for the PCB on Monday.

"However, the PCB authorities have decided now for further closure of the offices as Lahore has seen a record increase in COVID-19 cases in the recent days," he said.

The headquarters, which was closed on March 17 after outbreak of COVID-19, remained closed for more than two months and all the employees were working from home. The office was reopened in the first week of June for few days but was again closed due to increase in coronavirus cases.

"All employees will again be doing their day-to-day work from home," he said.