PCB officials, head coach brief players on upcoming England tour

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials -- Wasim Khan, Zakir Khan, Dr Sohail Saleem and Pakistan cricket team chief coach Misbah-ul-Haq here Wednesday updated players on their last week's discussions with the English Cricket Board concerning the upcoming England tour.

Players were assured the PCB will not compromise on their health and safety, said a spokesman for the PCB.

"The PCB briefed the players it will be looking to send a 25-player squad comprising red and white-ball players in early July; the squad will stay together till the end of the tour," he added.

The spokesman said the PCB is planning to hold a pre-tour training camp in Lahore from early June amidst strict ICC guidelines.

Dr Sohail Saleem, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis will devise training schedule in line with strict health and safety guidelines.

He said the PCB will share further details with the players post their next round discussion with the ECB.

"It seems the Pakistan cricket team will have to remain under strict bio-secure environment secure for up to three months," said Wasim Khan adding " Players will be given an option to withdraw if they are still not satisfied with the provisions that will be put in place; full details will be provided in the coming weeks.

"The PCB is ready to deal with the unprecedented operational and logistical challenges of housing and training by ensuring a profound bio-secure cover for the players in Lahore before flying them to England," said Zakir Khan.

PCB confirms new central contracts to include medical coverage for players' immediate families.