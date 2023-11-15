Open Menu

PCB Opts To Relieve Babar Azam After Pakistan World Cup Exit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2023 | 11:14 AM

The latest reports say that the decision hinges on Babar's choice to resign voluntarily; otherwise, the PCB will remove him from the role.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2023) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) opted to relieve Babar Azam of his captaincy across all formats, following Pakistan's World Cup exit due to subpar performances in batting, bowling, and fielding, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

The decision hinges on Babar's choice to resign voluntarily; otherwise, the PCB will remove him from the role.

Shan Masood is a potential Test captain against Australia, while Shaheen Shah Afridi is being considered for the T20I series in New Zealand, with the possibility of leading the team in the T20 World Cup next year.

The team's director, Mickey Arthur, supported Babar post-World Cup, emphasizing that making mistakes is not a crime.

Babar is expected to meet with PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf today, with an announcement regarding his captaincy anticipated thereafter.

Despite Babar's captaincy since 2019, Pakistan has not secured any ICC or Asia Cup titles under his leadership.

