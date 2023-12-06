Open Menu

PCB Out To Develop Women Cricket In KP

Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2023 | 08:58 PM

In an effort to develop women cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the PCB on Wednesday reached an understanding of lease agreement with the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Peshawar

Under the lease agreement, the SBBWU will provide its cricket grounds on lease to the PCB for establishing a state-of-the-art cricket academy dedicated to women’s cricket development.

The collaboration aims at providing top-notch facilities and services to aspiring women cricketers. The availability of hostel facilities at SBBWU enables women cricketers across the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to have convenient access to the cricket ground.

Head of Pakistan Women Cricket Tania Mallick expressed the hope that the exciting partnership with the SBBWU Peshawar is in line with the PCB’s vision of fostering the growth of women cricket. She said, "The academy will serve as a centre for skill development as we are committed to seeing women’s cricket thrive in the region.”

SBBWU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Safia Ahmed also welcomed the initiative and looked forward to working with the PCB for the betterment of women cricket.

More Stories From Sports