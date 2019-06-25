UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Part Ways With Its GM, By Not Extending His Contract

Zeeshan Mehtab 50 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:58 PM

PCB part ways with its GM, by not extending his contract

Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday parted way with its general manager domestic cricket operation, Shafiq Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday parted way with its general manager domestic cricket operation, Shafiq Ahmad.

In an unrelated matter and as part of the National Cricket Academy restructuring and forward looking, the PCB has decided not to extend the contract of regional coach Akbar Yousufzai, while last week it parted ways with regional coaches Sabih Azhar and Taimoor Khan.

Shafiq, 70, who played six Tests and three ODIs from 1974 to 1980 before joining the PCB in April 2007 is the latest aged contractual employee who was shown the exit.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan thanked Shafiq for his services. "Shafiq has been one of the most loyal and committed servants of the game, previously as a cricketer and more recently as an administrator.

He has made valuable contributions to the PCB for which we all are grateful to him." "We thank him for his hard work and efforts, and we wish him well in his future endeavors," he said.

Shafiq Ahmed said: "This is an end to what has been an exciting and amazing innings with the PCB. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Gaddafi Stadium. The best part of my time at the cricket headquarters was giving back and serving the sport I am passionate about." "I am thankful to all my former and current colleagues for their support, and hope the PCB and Pakistan cricket will continue to grow stronger," he said.

"As part of the change process underway at the PCB, a number of decisions have already been implemented. These further changes continue to form part of our forward planning," continued Wasim.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB April All From Best Coach Employment

Recent Stories

UK Halts Riot Gear Export to Hong Kong, Urges Prob ..

15 minutes ago

Clive Lloyd calls for West Indies tons to match ta ..

15 minutes ago

Most migrants drowned off Spain coast never found: ..

15 minutes ago

US Navy Satellite to Test Earth Magnetic Field as ..

18 minutes ago

Legal framework to be finalized to strengthen Pak- ..

18 minutes ago

UK to Continue Cooperation With Iraq in Security, ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.