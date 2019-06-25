PCB part ways with its GM, by not extending his contract

Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday parted way with its general manager domestic cricket operation, Shafiq Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday parted way with its general manager domestic cricket operation, Shafiq Ahmad.

In an unrelated matter and as part of the National Cricket Academy restructuring and forward looking, the PCB has decided not to extend the contract of regional coach Akbar Yousufzai, while last week it parted ways with regional coaches Sabih Azhar and Taimoor Khan.

Shafiq, 70, who played six Tests and three ODIs from 1974 to 1980 before joining the PCB in April 2007 is the latest aged contractual employee who was shown the exit.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan thanked Shafiq for his services. "Shafiq has been one of the most loyal and committed servants of the game, previously as a cricketer and more recently as an administrator.

He has made valuable contributions to the PCB for which we all are grateful to him." "We thank him for his hard work and efforts, and we wish him well in his future endeavors," he said.

Shafiq Ahmed said: "This is an end to what has been an exciting and amazing innings with the PCB. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Gaddafi Stadium. The best part of my time at the cricket headquarters was giving back and serving the sport I am passionate about." "I am thankful to all my former and current colleagues for their support, and hope the PCB and Pakistan cricket will continue to grow stronger," he said.

"As part of the change process underway at the PCB, a number of decisions have already been implemented. These further changes continue to form part of our forward planning," continued Wasim.