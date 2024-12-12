Open Menu

PCB Parts Ways With Test Team Coach Tim Nielsen

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2024 | 07:15 PM

PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

Sources say Pakistan Cricket Board has opted not to extend contract of Nielsen

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday parted ways with Test team high-performance coach Tim Nielsen as it opted not to extend his contract.

The PCB did not renew Tim Nielsen’s contract as the high-performance red-ball coach for the Test series against South Africa.

Speaking to a cricket website, Nielsen said, "I was waiting for an extension. We were progressing well and were prepared for the series against South Africa and the West Indies. However, the PCB has informed me that my services are no longer required.

"

Tim Nielsen was brought in by red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie and was appointed to the Test team in August.

There are also reports circulating that the PCB did not inform Jason Gillespie about this decision as the board no longer has confidence in him either.

The cricket experts said that Jason Gillespie’s future with the Pakistan Test team is uncertain despite that the PCB having announced his role as head coach for the Test series against South Africa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB South Africa August Coach

Recent Stories

PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

2 minutes ago
 Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure S ..

Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University sports gala 2024

Punjab University sports gala 2024

2 minutes ago
 Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess c ..

Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess champ

2 minutes ago
 The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to ..

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University students get positions in declam ..

Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest

5 minutes ago
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on He ..

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Direc ..

5 minutes ago
 12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized

12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized

5 minutes ago
 German delegation visits PU, meets VC

German delegation visits PU, meets VC

5 minutes ago
 Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th ..

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now

12 minutes ago
 JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged mal ..

JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..

17 minutes ago
 Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and ..

Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports