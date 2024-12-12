PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say Pakistan Cricket Board has opted not to extend contract of Nielsen

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday parted ways with Test team high-performance coach Tim Nielsen as it opted not to extend his contract.

The PCB did not renew Tim Nielsen’s contract as the high-performance red-ball coach for the Test series against South Africa.

Speaking to a cricket website, Nielsen said, "I was waiting for an extension. We were progressing well and were prepared for the series against South Africa and the West Indies. However, the PCB has informed me that my services are no longer required.

Tim Nielsen was brought in by red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie and was appointed to the Test team in August.

There are also reports circulating that the PCB did not inform Jason Gillespie about this decision as the board no longer has confidence in him either.

The cricket experts said that Jason Gillespie’s future with the Pakistan Test team is uncertain despite that the PCB having announced his role as head coach for the Test series against South Africa.