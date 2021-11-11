PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

(@FahadShabbir)

Board Chairman Ramiz Raja says that they will become the first cricket board in Asia to launch PSL for women.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2021) Women’s version of Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 is on the cards, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman said.

In a video message on Twitter, PCB Chairman ramiz Raja announced that the board was working on launch of an Under-19 men’s edition of the PSL.

Initially, the PCB launched the PSL in 2016 for men’s teams from six cities in the country.

Raja said, “We'll launch an Under-19 PSL in October next year,” pointing out that it is very exciting because it has never happened anywhere else.

He said, “I also have the women’s PSL in my mind and we will become the first cricket board in Asia to launch that,”.

Earlier Australia and England launched competitions and leagues for women in their countries.

Australia hosts the Women's Big Bash League as its domestic T20 league while England held the inaugural 'The Hundred' tournament for women alongside the men's competition this year.

According to a foreign news agency, the only women's cricket competition currently in Asia is the franchise-style Women's T20 Challenge that the Indian cricket board has held alongside the men's Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

The Women's T20 Challenge featured three teams in its 2020 edition and was not held this year.

Several Indian cricketers, including T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and one-day and test captain Mithali Raj, called for a full-fledged women's IPL in future.