PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rules for HBL PSL 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed April 7 to May 20 window to hold the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan during the traditional window of February-March for the world's second most followed and competitive cricket league.

During a meeting in the build-up to the General Council meeting of the PSL where the PCB officials and the franchise owners got together to reflect on the HBL PSL 9 and look ahead to the 2025 edition at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday, some innovative tweaks and changes in the event's playing conditions were also explored with an aim to make the HBL PSL 2025 more exciting and competitive, as well as involve, engage, and increase the fan base.

With Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi scheduled to host matches in Pakistan with each side playing, at least, five matches at the home-ground, the PCB proposed to hold the play-offs of the next edition at neutral venues in continuation of its efforts to look for additional venues.

The PCB and franchise owners, represented by Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi, reciprocated praise for each other and the stakeholders for the brand building of the HBL PSL.

PCB COO Salman Naseer expressed PCB' resolve to working closely with the franchisees to take timely decisions for the future trajectory of one of Pakistan’s biggest brands.

"At the back of this meeting, and in relation to the most suitable window for HBL PSL 2025 and beyond, the PCB will share further data with the franchise owners so that they can discuss amongst themselves, make a more informed decision and share their ideas and thoughts at the General Council meeting", the PCB COO added.

Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi stressed the need to continue to engage in discussions and find our ways and options so that we can collectively achieve our overarching objectives.

The meeting discussed the salient features of the HBL PSL 2024 including the increased revenues from the streaming rights, international media rights, unprecdented live and digital media reach and other cricket related matters.

The meeting decided to discuss further on thr the HBL PSL 2025 during the Governing Council in due course.