PCB Proposes India In Lahore For 2025 Champions Trophy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2024 | 07:40 PM

PCB proposes India in Lahore for 2025 champions trophy

The decision aims to ease logistical challenges and enhance security, especially considering the potential first visit by India to Pakistan in nearly 17 years.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) is considering a unique approach for the 2025 Champions Trophy, possibly having India play all their matches in Lahore.

The decision aims to ease logistical challenges and enhance security, especially considering the potential first visit by India to Pakistan in nearly 17 years.

The draft schedule, sent to the ICC, proposes Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi as hosting venues, with Lahore hosting the final.

While the final decision lies with the Indian government, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed hope for all eight teams’ participation.

