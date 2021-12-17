PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additional picks

(@FahadShabbir)

The teams would pick additional players in the Replacement Player Draft, which is expected to take place through a virtual session on 7 January 2022.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 17th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board and all six HBL PSL franchises on Friday agreed that all teams may pick two additional players each in the Supplementary Category for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 to be held from 27 January to 27 February.

Although each side could select one foreign player each, the decision opens up opportunities for the local emerging cricketers to experience franchise cricket that woulod contribute in their grooming and development. Separately, this will also provide extra players to the teams, should they require for reasons beyond their control.

Karachi Kings would have the first option to pick the first additional player, followed by Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and Peshawar. This order has been decided through a random draw.

Using the reverse order format, the second picks would be as follows: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.