UrduPoint.com

PCB, PSL Franchises Reach Agreement On Two Additional Picks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:11 PM

PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additional picks

The teams would pick additional players in the Replacement Player Draft, which is expected to take place through a virtual session on 7 January 2022.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 17th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board and all six HBL PSL franchises on Friday agreed that all teams may pick two additional players each in the Supplementary Category for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 to be held from 27 January to 27 February.

Although each side could select one foreign player each, the decision opens up opportunities for the local emerging cricketers to experience franchise cricket that woulod contribute in their grooming and development. Separately, this will also provide extra players to the teams, should they require for reasons beyond their control.

The teams would pick additional players in the Replacement Player Draft, which is expected to take place through a virtual session on 7 January 2022.

Karachi Kings would have the first option to pick the first additional player, followed by Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and Peshawar. This order has been decided through a random draw.

Using the reverse order format, the second picks would be as follows: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars January February May Islamabad United Karachi Kings All From Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding ..

Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding reception to January: Reports

8 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince launches master plan of SAR75 b ..

Saudi Crown Prince launches master plan of SAR75 bn Jeddah Central Project

12 minutes ago
 LHC seeks notification of schools’ winter vacati ..

LHC seeks notification of schools’ winter vacation in smog case

19 minutes ago
 New SME policy to catalyze economic activities

New SME policy to catalyze economic activities

19 minutes ago
 Ex-South Africa captain Smith rejects charges of r ..

Ex-South Africa captain Smith rejects charges of racism

19 minutes ago
 In Modi's India, churches canceling Christmas cele ..

In Modi's India, churches canceling Christmas celebrations due to RSS threats

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.