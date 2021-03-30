PCB recalls Ahmad Shahzad’s first T20 match century

(@fidahassanain)

The Board has shared the picture of the player and recalled his great performance when he grabbed the title of becoming first Pakistani player of scoring century in T20 format in 2014.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th,2021) Pakistan cricket board has paid tribute to batsman Ahmad Shahzad by remembering his great performance of becoming the first Pakistani to score century in T20 format.

Taking to Twitter, PCB shared his picture and mentioned his credit of scoring century. It wrote: “#OnThisDay in 2014, @iamAhmadshahzad became the first Pakistan batsman to score a T20I century.

He also became the first Pakistan player to score centuries in all three formats,”.

Ahmad Shahzad is the player who doesn’t miss even a single special day or moment when he didn’t wished his fans and followers and didn’t make good wishes. Shab-e-Bara’at, Shab-e-Miraj and International Women Day are such events which everybody can see the player had wished to all his relevant fans and friends on social media.