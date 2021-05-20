UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Receives All Approvals For HBL PSL 6 Matches In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:39 PM

PCB receives all approvals for HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi

Event-related details to be announced following an online meeting with the team owners

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th April, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed it has received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

The PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details, which will be shared in due course.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.

“We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event.

“The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course.

“I take this opportunity to thank my staff for their untiring efforts and hard work that included sacrificing their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in an effort to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June.

“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Sports Holidays PCB Pakistan Super League UAE Abu Dhabi Progress United Arab Emirates June Event All From Government Habib Bank Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Russia's Sputnik Light Coronavirus Vaccine to Ente ..

3 minutes ago

Over 4,000 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip Into Isra ..

3 minutes ago

Energy Minister heads UAE&#039;s delegation to Wor ..

41 minutes ago

13 killed in road mishap

3 minutes ago

Ghotki police recovers three abductees

3 minutes ago

Shikarpur Journalists condemns Israeli terrorism

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.