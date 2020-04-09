UrduPoint.com
PCB Refers Umar Akmal Matter To Disciplinary Panel Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:25 PM

After determining that Umar Akmal has not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the Pakistan Cricket Board has referred the matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020) After determining that Umar Akmal has not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the Pakistan Cricket Board has referred the matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge.

The PCB made the determination after examining the contents of Umar Akmal’s reply in which no written request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal had been made for the purposes of contesting liability or level of sanction or both as per Article 4.

6.6 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

In accordance with the Article 4.8.1 of the Code, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, shall now issue a public decision confirming the offences under the Code specified in the Notice of Charge and imposing applicable sanctions.

Until the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his decision, the PCB will not comment on the matter.

