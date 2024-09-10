PCB Refuses NOCs To National Cricketers For Zim Afro T10 League
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2024 | 02:24 PM
PCB officials say Zim Afro T10 League lacks ICC approval, which is necessary for the issuance of NOCs
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) refused to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the national cricketers for upcoming Zim Afro T10 League.
The Zim Afro T10 League is set to begin in Harare on September 21.
According to the reports, seven Pakistani players—Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, and Salman Irshad—were selected for the league.
However, the PCB has yet to issue NOCs for these players.
Shan Masood, Asif Ali, and Haider Ali are currently engaged in the PCB Champions One Day Cup in Faisalabad, and the board has not granted permission for their participation in the Zim Afro T10 League.
PCB officials stated that the Zim Afro T10 League lacked ICC approval, which is necessary for the issuance of NOCs.
Therefore, no Pakistani cricketer would receive an NOC until the league is officially approved by the ICC.
The reports said that if the PCB maintained its stance, only fast bowlers Mohammad Irfan and Salman Irshad, who are not under PCB contracts, would be eligible to compete in the league.
A spokesperson for the Zim Afro T10 League said that since the Zimbabwe Cricket Board is an ICC full member and has sanctioned the league, additional ICC approval is not required.
