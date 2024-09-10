Open Menu

PCB Refuses NOCs To National Cricketers For Zim Afro T10 League

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2024 | 02:24 PM

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

PCB officials say Zim Afro T10 League lacks ICC approval, which is necessary for the issuance of NOCs

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) refused to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the national cricketers for upcoming Zim Afro T10 League.

The Zim Afro T10 League is set to begin in Harare on September 21.

According to the reports, seven Pakistani players—Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, and Salman Irshad—were selected for the league.

However, the PCB has yet to issue NOCs for these players.

Shan Masood, Asif Ali, and Haider Ali are currently engaged in the PCB Champions One Day Cup in Faisalabad, and the board has not granted permission for their participation in the Zim Afro T10 League.

PCB officials stated that the Zim Afro T10 League lacked ICC approval, which is necessary for the issuance of NOCs.

Therefore, no Pakistani cricketer would receive an NOC until the league is officially approved by the ICC.

The reports said that if the PCB maintained its stance, only fast bowlers Mohammad Irfan and Salman Irshad, who are not under PCB contracts, would be eligible to compete in the league.

A spokesperson for the Zim Afro T10 League said that since the Zimbabwe Cricket Board is an ICC full member and has sanctioned the league, additional ICC approval is not required.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Faisalabad Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC PCB Noc Harare Zimbabwe Mohammad Irfan Sharjeel Khan Yasir Shah September National University

Recent Stories

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

29 minutes ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

1 hour ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

15 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

15 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

15 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

15 hours ago
 Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor hou ..

Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports