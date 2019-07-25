PCB refuses to comment on Imam-ul-Haq controversy

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The PCB while refusing to comment on the scandal has termed it a personal issue.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has refused to comment on Imam-ul-Haq controversy after he was revealed to have been cheating on multiple girls.

The PCB while refusing to comment on the scandal has termed it a personal issue.

The PCB however said that it is investigating the matter and will take any decision after the investigation is completed.

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq has landed himself in hot waters after he was exposed for cheating on multiple girls.

Imam-ul-Haq has got into a controversy after he was accused of cheating on multiple girls.

The screenshots of his chats with several girls are being shared on social media.

Sharing the screenshots, a Twitter user @LalaLoyalist wrote, “So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he’s single.”

The user shared the screenshots from three girls.

Here are the rest of them:

The screenshots had Imam talking to the girls, manipulating them into marriage but later refusing to.

Imam has yet to respond to these allegations.