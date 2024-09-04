Open Menu

PCB Regional Inter-District Senior Tournament To Commence On Thursday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:41 PM

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2024) The Regional Inter-District senior cricket tournament is set to commence on Thursday, 5 September in six regions across the country including Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Karachi, Multan and Sialkot Regions.

Meanwhile, the tournament will kick off on 8 September in eight other regions including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Larkana, Peshawar and Quetta Regions.

The inter-district senior tournament matches in Rawalpindi Region and Lahore Region will begin from 12 September. A total of 103 district/zonal teams will play 255 matches across the 16 regions in the country while over 1500 players will participate in the tournament.

The tournament will provide talent for the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the National T20 Cup 2024-25 where 18 teams of the 16 regional sides will take on each other.

