PCB Releases NOC Policy For Contracted Players

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:24 AM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday released a No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy for centrally and domestically contracted players for participation in Leagues

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday released a No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy for centrally and domestically contracted players for participation in Leagues.

The policy had been reviewed and approved by the Board of Governors during the 57th meeting, subject to minor changes, said a press release issued here.

According to the policy, all centrally contracted players would seek clearance for up to a maximum of four leagues, including the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Initial feedback and assessment of NOC requests would come through the International Cricket Operations department and national head coach/team management, who would carry out due diligence with respect to player workload and international commitments.

As per NOC policies around the world, the Chief Executive of the Board would then be the final approving authority at the final stage of the process.

The domestic players contracted by the Cricket Associations would be required to directly approach their respective associations for any NOC approvals in the first instance. Input and feedback would then be sought from the cricket operations department, before moving to the last stage of the approval process.

For domestic players, who don't feature in red-ball cricket but are white-ball regulars, it is has been made mandatory for them to commit to domestic 50-over and 20-over competitions in order to be eligible for NOCs.

As per the ICC regulations, both inactive and retired cricketers would require NOCs from PCB for ICC approved events.

However, PCB would issue NOCs to players who have been retired for 24 months or more, unless there are compelling reasons which the PCB would have to provide in writing.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, "We have given primacy and importance to player workload, international and domestic commitments, but at the same time it was important that players are given the opportunities to make additional earnings and develop their skills around the world".

"To ensure that we maintain our relationships with cricket boards around the world, once granted, NOC's will only be revoked if there are any injury concerns, or there are international or domestic playing obligations that need to be fulfilled," he said.

