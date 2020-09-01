Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday remembered late Amir Elahi, the recipient of Pakistan's first Test cap on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday remembered late Amir Elahi, the recipient of Pakistan's first Test cap on his birth anniversary.

The PCB on its official twitter account told cricket lovers that Amir, who was born on September 1, 1908 [in Lahore] played five Tests for Pakistan, all in India in the 1952-53 season. He played his last Test at the age of 44.

Amir, who passed away on December 28, 1980 in Karachi, has two unusual distinctions � first he was one of the only twelve cricketers to have represented two different countries and one of the twenty oldest cricketers to have played in a Test match [at 44]. He played once for India, against Australia at Sydney in 1947. Later on, he represented Pakistan for five times.

Amir started his career as a right-arm medium fast bowler, but later on he turned to leg-breaks and googlies, and it was during this period that he rose to fame.