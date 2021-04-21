UrduPoint.com
PCB Reopens Club Registration Portal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Following requests from a number of cricket clubs who had missed registration in the first phase of the process, the Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to reopen the registration portal for seven days from 0900 on Thursday, 22 April to 1700 on Wednesday, 28 April

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) Following requests from a number of cricket clubs who had missed registration in the first phase of the process, the Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to reopen the registration portal for seven days from 0900 on Thursday, 22 April to 1700 on Wednesday, 28 April.

In the first phase of the registration process, which ran from 10 March to 8 April, nearly 3,807 clubs had applied for registration. This was a 22 per cent increase in the last club registration process that ran prior to the introduction of the new PCB Constitution in August 2019.

Clubs, which have missed the registration process, can now complete the process through an online form, which is available at www.pcb.com.pk/clubregistration.

The registration fee is PKR5,000, which can be deposited online at any branch of Faysal Bank or MCB Bank.

Only the president of the club holding a valid CNIC and a functional e-mail address of the club, can apply for registration.

Upon successful verification of the applications, the presidents will receive another online link on the registered e-mail address through which they will enter the remaining data relating to categories of membership and players. The clubs whose applications fail the verification process will also be notified with reasons.

There are three membership categories: Affiliate, Associate and Full, with the last two having voting rights for their respective City Cricket Associations.

