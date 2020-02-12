UrduPoint.com
PCB Reprimands Umer Akmal On Alleged Misconduct

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:25 PM

PCB reprimands Umer Akmal on alleged misconduct

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reprimanded test cricketer Umer Akmal on his alleged misconduct during a fitness test here at the National Cricket Academy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board has reprimanded test cricketer Umer Akmal on his alleged misconduct during a fitness test here at the National Cricket Academy.

PCB on Wednesday concluded its proceedings into an alleged misconduct of Umar Akmal and after listening to all the parties involved, it was established that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

" After Umar Akmal offered his regrets for his actions, the PCB reprimanded him and also reminded him of his responsibilities as a senior cricketer", he said.

The spokesman said the matter is now closed. The PCB and Umar Akmal willoffer no further comments.

