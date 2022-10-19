UrduPoint.com

PCB Reschedules T20I Series With West Indies

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 19, 2022 | 09:06 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan cricket board and Cricket West Indies have agreed to postpone the three-match T20I series, which was due to take place in January 2023 in Pakistan, to the first quarter of 2024.

The decision has been made considering 2024 is an ICC Men's T20 World Cup year, with the event due to be hosted in the West Indies and USA in June 2024, and the shortest format matches will, therefore, help both the sides to prepare for the tournament.

The three-match T20I series in January 2023 is not part of the recently announced 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme. The West Indies played their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches against Pakistan in Multan in May 2022, while the December 2021 series comprised three T20Is in Karachi.

