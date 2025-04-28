PCB Reschedules Two HBL PSL X Matches Due To Heatwave
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 11:17 AM
Afternoon game on 1 May between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings originally scheduled at Multan Cricket Stadium will now take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with first ball to be bowled at 3pm
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) today has rescheduled two HBL PSL X matches. The afternoon game on 1 May between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings originally scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium will now take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with the first ball to be bowled at 3pm.
This also means Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will now host a double header on 1 May, which is also a public holiday (Labour Day). In the evening, Gaddafi Stadium will host Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators match as per the original schedule, which will begin at 8pm.
Furthermore, the last of Multan-leg match scheduled on 10 May afternoon between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will now take place on 11 May evening, with the first ball to be bowled at 8pm at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
The decision has been taken after multiple discussions with all stakeholders and keeping in mind the operational ease and recent heat waves in certain parts of the country.
Tickets update:
Tickets bought online for the 1 May encounter earlier scheduled in Multan will be automatically reimbursed in the accounts used at the time of booking. Tickets purchased from express centres will have to be physically refunded from TCS outlets to the fans. The inconvenience causes to fans in this regard is regretted.
Spectators can now enjoy the double header in Lahore with the same ticket earlier purchased for the evening match. Additionally, the fans who have already purchased tickets for 10 May fixture can use them for the next day (11 May).
