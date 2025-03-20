Open Menu

PCB Responds To Revenue Generated From ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:24 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) Following successful hosting of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Thursday addressed concerns regarding the revenue generated from the event.

PCB Chairman's advisor Aamir Mir and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza held a press conference in Lahore to clarify financial details.

The reaction came after the India media reported that Pakistan faced financial loss for hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Aamir Mir stated that Indian media’s propaganda must be exposed, as certain anti-Pakistan media outlets are spreading false narratives. He expressed disappointment that some Pakistani media platforms also echoed these false reports.

He revealed that while an initial profit estimate of Rs2 billion was projected, the actual profit exceeded Rs. 3 billion, surpassing expectations. This revenue was generated from gate money and ground fees, with no financial contribution from PCB towards the ICC Champions Trophy.

He further stated that a complete audit is still pending, but despite this, Rs3 billion in profits have been estimated. Additionally, PCB has paid Rs4 billion in taxes to the government, while the ICC covered all event expenses, allocating a budget of $70 million.

Aamir Mir emphasized that PCB’s financial position is strengthening rather than declining. He praised the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy, highlighting that major international teams played in Pakistan. He also commended Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for undertaking and completing the challenging task of upgrading cricket stadiums, stating that 90% of Gaddafi Stadium has been newly renovated, making it a valuable national asset.

Meanwhile, CFO Javed Murtaza assured that PCB did not suffer any financial loss. He reported that during the 2023-24 fiscal year, PCB recorded a profit of Rs10 billion, while the stadium renovation budget reached Rs18 billion.

He explained that the budget was divided into two phases, with the first phase costing Rs12.80 billion. He stressed that PCB financially strengthened, and since the Champions Trophy was an ICC event, PCB was only responsible for its execution.

He added that the stadiums were not just built for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025but for the next 30 years, and reaffirmed that PCB remained financially stable.

