PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers for 2022-23

Men's central contract lists for 2022–23 were released on Thursday by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim, who awarded red and white-ball contracts to Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi.

The new contracts will take effect on Friday, July 1.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has added four more players to the Emerging Category and introduced separate red and white-ball contracts for the first time.

As a result, 33 players in total, 13 more than the previous season, have signed contracts for the following 12 months.

Azhar Ali, one of the ten players who have been given red-ball contracts, has been promoted to Category A, while Naseem Shah, Abdullah Shafique have been given Category C contracts for the first time.

Saud Shakeel has been included in Category D.

While Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, and Yasir Shah received Category D contracts, Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali were retained in Categories B and C, respectively.

Many have questioned the reasoning behind the decision to include Sarfaraz Ahmed in the central contracts given that the former captain is not performing, which has raised eyebrows.