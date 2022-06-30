UrduPoint.com

PCB Reveals The Central Contracts For Cricketers For 2022-23

Sameer Tahir Published June 30, 2022 | 02:26 PM

PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers for 2022-23

PCB has added four more players to the Emerging Category and introduced separate red and white-ball contracts for the first time.

Men's central contract lists for 2022–23 were released on Thursday by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim, who awarded red and white-ball contracts to Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi.

The new contracts will take effect on Friday, July 1.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has added four more players to the Emerging Category and introduced separate red and white-ball contracts for the first time.

As a result, 33 players in total, 13 more than the previous season, have signed contracts for the following 12 months.

Azhar Ali, one of the ten players who have been given red-ball contracts, has been promoted to Category A, while Naseem Shah, Abdullah Shafique have been given Category C contracts for the first time.

Saud Shakeel has been included in Category D.

While Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, and Yasir Shah received Category D contracts, Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali were retained in Categories B and C, respectively.

Many have questioned the reasoning behind the decision to include Sarfaraz Ahmed in the central contracts given that the former captain is not performing, which has raised eyebrows.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Fawad Alam Shan Masood Yasir Shah Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Hasan Ali Abid Ali Saud Shakeel July Afridi

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Bat ..

Vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Me ..

Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Met Office of urban flooding in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid ..

Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid cases since March

2 hours ago
 Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: ..

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: PM

3 hours ago
 PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qur ..

PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qureshi

4 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up by Rs10 from July 1

POL prices are likely to go up by Rs10 from July 1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.