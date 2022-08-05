UrduPoint.com

PCB Saddened Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Khalid Butt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2022 | 03:29 PM

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed his deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Butt.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) The Pakistan cricket board has expressed its sadness at the passing of former PCB Manager Media Mr Khalid Butt and has sent a message of condolence to his family.

Mr Butt was a renowned journalist who had worked with Pakistan Times and APP. He also remained Resident Editor of Pakistan Observer.

He joined Pakistan Cricket Board in January 2001 and worked as Media Manager till October 2002.

In a message, PCB Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Butt.

“In these difficult times, the PCB stands together with Mr Butt’s family members and friends, and wish them the strength to cope with this sad loss.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB January October Family Media Sad

Recent Stories

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

14 minutes ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

21 minutes ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

21 minutes ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

25 minutes ago
 realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Supe ..

Realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Super Fan During the 828 Fan Fest

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.