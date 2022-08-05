PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

(@Abdulla99267510)

Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed his deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Butt.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) The Pakistan cricket board has expressed its sadness at the passing of former PCB Manager Media Mr Khalid Butt and has sent a message of condolence to his family.

Mr Butt was a renowned journalist who had worked with Pakistan Times and APP. He also remained Resident Editor of Pakistan Observer.

He joined Pakistan Cricket Board in January 2001 and worked as Media Manager till October 2002.

In a message, PCB Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Butt.

“In these difficult times, the PCB stands together with Mr Butt’s family members and friends, and wish them the strength to cope with this sad loss.”