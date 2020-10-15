PCB says National T20 Cup player has complained about suspected bookmaker

(@fidahassanain)

The board says it has forwarded the matter to Federal Investigation Agency for further probe after finding some sensitive information.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that a player has informed about an approach from a suspected bookmaker during the National T20 Cup.

The incident has taken place now in Rawalpindi.

The board says that initially it has carried out its own investigations and then asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further probe.

PCB Director Anti-Corruption and Security Lt Col (Retd) Asif Mahmood says: “I have talked to the player who has pointed out this issue and thanked him for following the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and reporting this approach to anti-corruption officer,”.

He also says that this is a testament of our regular anti-corruption education sessions as well as the player’s clear understanding of the Code and his obligations under such a situation. He states that it also reflects the trust and confidence the players have in the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit.

The Director has confirmed that they have carried out their own probe and found some sensitive information.

“We have found some sensitive information through our own probe and have asked FIA for further investigation,” he adds.

“As we cannot jeopardise an ongoing investigation, it will be inappropriate for us to share any specifics of the approach. However, the PCB as a responsible member of the International Cricket Council will continue to keep the game’s administrative body abreast of the progress in investigations as part of our information-sharing approach.

“We know very well that that the game is at risk due to a small number of corrupters who try to entice cricketers for their personal gains and benefit,” says the director, pointing out that there is also no doubt that they can collectively defeat these people if the players strictly abide by the anti-corruption protocols and continue to report approaches to the anti-corruption officers.

The PCB has been assisting the government on legislation to criminalise corruption in sports and has zero tolerance for corruption.