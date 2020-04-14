PCB says 'No' to pay cuts, laying off staff

A time when the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted people to their homes, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that it would not be laying off or even forcing pay cuts on its playing staff or employees

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):A time when the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted people to their homes, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that it would not be laying off or even forcing pay cuts on its playing staff or employees.

"PCB is not considering laying off, furloughing or even forcing pay cuts on its playing staff and employees," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said in a video message issued here.

He said the cricketers were the biggest stakeholders in Pakistan cricket and their interests would be safeguarded in the best possible manner. "The players and employees are the priority of PCB and it is nothing without them," Mani said.

"We are not thinking about pay cuts or lay-offs." He said though staff won't be redundant, but normal changes would be made as we are restructuring PCB. "The contracts that change on performance basis are managed by the selectors," he said.

Mani said even the pensions of retired cricketers and contracts of domestic cricketers would also stay intact during the lockdown.

Speaking on cricket, Mani said the cricket content we have till 2023 includes series against England, Australia, New Zealand. "Matches against South Africa will also take place," he said.

"We have good series coming up but to market them is a challenge. Sports Broadcasters are going through pain at the moment as they have a lot of economic pressure," he said.

Mani said whether we play a series against India or not, our planning would be as if we were not playing against them. "India has pulled out two to three times after promising for a series. We play against them in ICC events and Asia Cup. We are interested in cricket and we have always kept cricket separate from politics," he said.