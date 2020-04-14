UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Says 'No' To Pay Cuts, Laying Off Staff

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

PCB says 'No' to pay cuts, laying off staff

A time when the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted people to their homes, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that it would not be laying off or even forcing pay cuts on its playing staff or employees

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):A time when the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted people to their homes, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that it would not be laying off or even forcing pay cuts on its playing staff or employees.

"PCB is not considering laying off, furloughing or even forcing pay cuts on its playing staff and employees," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said in a video message issued here.

He said the cricketers were the biggest stakeholders in Pakistan cricket and their interests would be safeguarded in the best possible manner. "The players and employees are the priority of PCB and it is nothing without them," Mani said.

"We are not thinking about pay cuts or lay-offs." He said though staff won't be redundant, but normal changes would be made as we are restructuring PCB. "The contracts that change on performance basis are managed by the selectors," he said.

Mani said even the pensions of retired cricketers and contracts of domestic cricketers would also stay intact during the lockdown.

Speaking on cricket, Mani said the cricket content we have till 2023 includes series against England, Australia, New Zealand. "Matches against South Africa will also take place," he said.

"We have good series coming up but to market them is a challenge. Sports Broadcasters are going through pain at the moment as they have a lot of economic pressure," he said.

Mani said whether we play a series against India or not, our planning would be as if we were not playing against them. "India has pulled out two to three times after promising for a series. We play against them in ICC events and Asia Cup. We are interested in cricket and we have always kept cricket separate from politics," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Australia Sports PCB South Africa Market From Best Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

NAB to contribute Rs 4.6 mln in PM's Corona Relief ..

3 minutes ago

Police seize 50,000 kites from 5 units in Faisalab ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qas ..

3 minutes ago

More than 120,000 killed by coronavirus worldwide

3 minutes ago

Four million visits to UAE government portal durin ..

21 minutes ago

S.Africa slashes interest rate further, sees 6.1% ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.