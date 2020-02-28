PCB says the tickets will be refund to the fans in case  of rain

(@fidahassanain)

The PCB has announced a schedule saying that if any match was played more than 5 overs and less than 10 overs then 50 per cent amount would be refunded to the cricket fans if rain poured in.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) The tickets would be refund to the match loves if today’s match was marred by rain in Rawalpind, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has said.

There are strong chances of rain in the evening in Rawalpindi where Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmis are bracing up to play eleventh match of the tournament.

“In case of rain, the fans will be refund their tickets,” said Pakistan Cricket Board, adding that this refund would be 100 per cent.

The board said that 75 per cent ticket fund would given back to the fans if less than five-over match was played. The refund, it said, would be 50 per cent if the match was played more than 5 over and less than 10 overs and if the match was played more than 10 overs and the rain started the no money would be paid back to the cricket lovers.

The weather department had forecast on Thursday that heavy rain was expected on Friday evening, night and on Saturday.