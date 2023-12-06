Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University on Wednesday signed an MoU to promote women's cricket at the university level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University on Wednesday signed an MoU to promote women's cricket at the university level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairperson PCB Women Wing Tania Malik and Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Dr Safia Ahmed signed the agreement.

This is an important step to promote women's cricket in the province, commented Tania Malik after the agreement.