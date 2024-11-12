PCB Seeks ICC’s Written Response On India’s Refusal For Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:11 PM
Pakistan decides to take a firm stand, directs PCB to refrain from sending Pakistani team to any event in India if the Indian team refuses to play in Pakistan
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Tuesday formally asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a written explanation regarding India’s refusal to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s stadium renovations are nearing completion in preparation for hosting the event.
The sources said that the PCB emailed the ICC, referencing verbal communications about India’s unwillingness to play in Pakistan and requested a formal statement clarifying why the Indian team is declining to visit Pakistan for the tournament.
India’s stance has delayed the announcement of the Champions Trophy schedule, with less than 100 days remaining until the tournament.

In response, the Pakistani government has also decided to take a firm stand, directing the PCB to refrain from sending the Pakistani team to any event in India if the Indian team refuses to play in Pakistan.
Recently, the Indian team cited security concerns to justify their refusal to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, straining relations between the two boards.
Although a hybrid model was suggested to accommodate the situation, Pakistan firmly rejected it.
India’s refusal has cast uncertainty over the tournament’s future. Pakistan remains committed to hosting the event and is exploring alternatives, including inviting another team, such as Sri Lanka, to replace India in the tournament lineup.
