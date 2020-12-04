(@fidahassanain)

Wasim Khan says they are disappointed for not being allowed for training ahead of matches even after 4th Covid-19 test of the squad came negative.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) sought feedback from the team managment as what they thought about New Zealand tour, the sources said on Friday.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said they faced disappointment over refusal of training even after 4th test of the squad came negative.

The sources said that PCB asked Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Team Captain Babar Azam about their feedback about New Zealand tour.

They said that Misbahul Haq would ask players about their opinions and would share their feedback with the PCB following which Board's Chairman Ihsan Mani would consult other members.

Misbah Ul Haq, they said, would ask the players who were right now in isolation under Covid-19 rules, about their mind and stress they went through as well as the fate of the tour. Following the feedback of Misbah ul Haq, the authorities would decide the fate of the tour whether it should be continued or not.

On other hand, PCB CEO Wasim Khan talked to Misbah ul Haq and Babar Azam over the issue of training that was refused by New Zealand government. Wasim Khan said that they appreciated the courage of the team and all players and expressed happiness that they were ready for the matches scheduled to start on Dec 18.