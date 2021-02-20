UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Shares Pictures Of PSL 2021 Trophy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 04:31 PM

PCB shares pictures of PSL 2021 trophy

The fans of Pakistan Super League 2021 are liking and making interesting comments on the pictures of the league on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) The pictures of the trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 have made waves on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) have shared the pictures of PSL trophy.

The fans are liking and sharing the pictures of the trophy and making interesting comments on the pictures shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Social Media Twitter Pakistan Super League

Recent Stories

Fate of Iran Nuclear Deal Depends on Diplomatic De ..

34 seconds ago

Ch Fawad congratulates Ali Asjad Malhi for leading ..

35 seconds ago

Revival of power loom sector to boost economy

37 seconds ago

ANALYSIS - UK Gov't Balancing Health, Economic Con ..

18 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Vaccine Will Work Better, Faster If 2n ..

18 minutes ago

Mahira Khan enjoys “Pajama Pawri”

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.